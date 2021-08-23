TODAY |

Nursing students stepping up to become Covid testers

Laura Twyman
Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

There are hundreds of nursing students at the Manukau Institute of Technology that are "really keen" to step up to become Covid-19 testers, as Auckland DHB's put a call out for student help.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Head of Nursing at MIT says there’s been an enormous amount of inquiries. Source: 1 NEWS

The Northern Region Health Coordination Centre has revealed it's training 200 healthcare students from The University of Auckland, Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT), Auckland University of Technology (AUT) and Unitec to carry out swabbing at Community Testing Centres and in primary care.

The head of nursing at MIT, Associate Professor Deborah Rowe said, "As part of MIT we really want to be a part of that important Kaupapa and ensuring we’re keeping our community safe"

"Other universities... have used the medical students and radiology students etc, for MIT we’ve primarily used our nursing students.

"To date we’ve had an enormous amount of inquiries from our students who are really keen to get in there and help the community."

A person is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-thru testing station.

The students all need to have had their second Covid-19 vaccination to step into the role.

In a statement, the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre said, "[students] will learn how to safely take a swab, donning and doffing personal protective equipment (PPE) and infection prevention and control procedures".

The two and a half hour training sessions started today and will run daily until Friday August 27.

Rowe believes it's a great opportunity for students.

"A lot of our students have lost their jobs. They were doing part time work, and a lot of them, because of the Level 4 lockdown they haven’t been able to do that. So it’s a fantastic opportunity for them to get some extra putea, some money, but also it increases their ability to have that hands on learning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The focus is firmly on Auckland’s Crowne Plaza MIQ facility. Source: 1 NEWS

“It provides our tauira with additional experience contributing to the Covid-19 response which will be part of the worldwide healthcare landscape for the foreseeable future.”

Northern Region Health Coordination Centre Lead Fepulea'i Margie Apa said, "the Auckland metro region has seen unprecedented demand for testing in recent days and we appreciate the willingness of these students to be part of our frontline Covid-19 response".

Interested Auckland healthcare students can register online here.

New Zealand
Laura James
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dad gets revenge on teenage sons staying up playing Xbox
2
Locations of interest approaching 500 as more times are announced
3
Northland couple who 'coughed on, assaulted' police at gas station arrested
4
Confusion persists around businesses operating at Level 4
5
Opinion: Sydneysiders can see light at end of city's Covid tunnel
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Covid-19: MIQ bookings paused due to Delta outbreak

Baby girl found dead at Auckland recycling plant remains unclaimed

Ardern gives message to Kiwis suffering lockdown fatigue

Freightways warns of courier price rise despite record profits