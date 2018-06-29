 

Nurses withdraw strike action over pay and work conditions scheduled for next Thursday

Breaking
Nurses' strike action for next Thursday (July 5) over pay and work conditions has been withdrawn.

The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.
Source: Breakfast

The move comes after a revised offer from the District Health Boards to the New Zealand Nurses Union.

Union members will have the chance to vote on the revised offer in an online vote from July 3 to July 9.

"Over the weekend, details of the revised offer, including the terms of settlement will be developed and checked for accuracy by the NZNO Negotiation Team," NZNO Industrial Services Manager Cee Payne says in a statement.

"We expect to be able to release the full details of this revised offer to members on Monday 2 July at approximately 2 pm.

"To give members time to assess the revised offer and to vote online, NZNO has formally notified DHBs that strike action for Thursday 5 July has been withdrawn."

Planned strike action for Thursday 12 July remains in force at this stage.
 

Related

Health

Employment

