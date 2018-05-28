 

Nurses to walk off the job twice over staffing shortages and low pay

Breaking
Nurses, midwives and health care assistants across the country are set to strike this July in response to staffing shortages and low pay.

Two 24-hour strikes will be held in July, after the union rejected a payment of $2000, and pay rise.
The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) will resort to industrial action on two days this July, after two employment offers presented to them by district health boards (DHBs) were rejected by union members.

The strikes will start at 7am on Thursday 5 July, and end at 7am on Friday 6 July, and again at 7am on Thursday 12 July, and end at 7am on Friday 13 July.

The strike will by undertaken by all NZNO members employed by DHBs around New Zealand, and was decided after online and postal ballots surveying the desire for industrial action resulted in a high voter turnout in favour of strike action.

The NZNO rejected a two per cent rise in March.

On May 24, an independent panel assisting with pay negotiations between the NZNO and DHBs recommended an immediate three per cent pay rise and a one-off $2,000 payment to employees.

Today, the NZNO will receive a revised employment offer from the DHB employers to settle the dispute, after they have considered the recommendations of the panel.

NZNO chief executive Memo Musa reports the union has had a first meeting with DHB representatives to begin preparation for the June strike in the event members do not ratify today's revised DHB offer.

"This is a very difficult decision for members and is not taken lightly," Mr Musa said.

"Full commitment to providing agreed life preserving services will be negotiated. Patient safety is paramount. We will be compliant with the Code of Good Faith for the public health sector."

Today's new employment offer is likely to be voted on by union members between June 5 and 15.

