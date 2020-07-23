TODAY |

Nurses to walk off the job today after contract negotiations break down

Source:  1 NEWS

More than 3000 nurses and healthcare workers around the country will be walking off the job for two hours today after eight months of contract negotiations failed.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says those under multi-employer contracts earn 10 per cent less than their DHB counterparts with the same experience and qualifications.

"This is completely unjust and undervalues the amazing work these nurses do in providing expert care in the community - demonstrated so clearly in the Covid-19 response," industrial adviser Chris Wilson says.

More than 34000 primary health care nurses, as well as medical receptionists and administrators, are participating in the stop work action after mediation failed to see a resolution.

It's the first time primary care staff have taken this level of action.

