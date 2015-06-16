Nurses’ union: PPE supply low amid Covid outbreak

The nurses’ union is concerned about the wellbeing of health care professionals as Covid-19 community cases continue to grow.

Nurses (file photo). Source: istock.com

The New Zealand Nurses’ Association said it was particularly concerned for nurses in primary care, who work on the frontlines of medical centres, emergency clinics and testing stations.

"We are already hearing alarming reports that PPE supplies in primary care, such as masks, are running low or being drip-fed,” Kerri Nuku, the Māori head of the NZNO, said.

There were also reports that masks weren’t being properly fit-tested, which is essential for proper protection, Nuku said.

"These are among the most essential of essential workers because they help keep people out of hospital. Yet in terms of equipping them, we seem to be in pretty much the same place as this time last year.

"We’re also concerned that the approach to the virus has not been updated, despite the Delta variant being airborne and so much more serious and contagious. Current guidelines need an urgent review,” she said.

Nuku said nurses were exhausted and “don’t have a lot to give right now”.

"We know some nurses are struggling to come to terms with what is being asked of them. Even those of us locked safely away in our homes are anxious and we don’t have to go to a workplace where we face the virus every day.

"Nurses in both hospitals and primary care remain chronically understaffed, and nurses leaving, taking roles at MIQ vaccinations programmes and having the border closed to international nurses, meant many staff are new to their wards or teams which also added strain."

1 NEWS has contacted the Ministry of Health for comment.