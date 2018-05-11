Nurses' strike could still be on the cards as pay dispute continues

Nationwide nurses' strikes could still be on the cards after an independent panel working to resolve a pay dispute failed to meet their expectations.

Nurse, hospital (file picture). Source: istock.com

The panel, which has been working with district health boards (DHBs) and nurses, yesterday recommended a 9 percent pay increase be rolled out by next August.

It also recommended a one-off payment of $2000 and a 2 percent increase in working staff nationwide.

New Zealand Nurses Organisation spokesperson Cee Payne said staff increase translated to about 600 full-time positions - but poor pay could mean no one wanted to fill the roles.

"We're still going to have a problem attracting nurses to come into work or stay in nursing work if the pay doesn't fit the skills required, so that's the tension."

Ms Payne said the union would be waiting until Monday to see whether DHBs adopted the recommendations.

Monday is also the day the results of a nationwide ballot on possible nurse strike action will be revealed.

However the ballot sent to 27,000 nurses by their union has so far shown that the majority of nurses who took part have voted in favour of striking.

Wellington nurse Kathleen told RNZ she hoped the strikes went ahead as she felt the panel recommendations didn't go far enough.

"It would've been nice to get 10 percent ... it's not going to be that noticeable in my week to week paycheck."

She said the increase needed to put New Zealand salaries in the same ball-park as those in Australia, to stop Kiwi nurses heading overseas for work.