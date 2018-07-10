Nurses' strike confirmed after union and DHB facilitation fails to break impasse

Tomorrow's nurses' strike will go ahead after last minute facilitation talks with District Health Board representatives ended this morning.

Cee Pyane of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation said the nurses are open to further talks with the DHB, "to resolve the negotiation impasse and to achieve an offer that is acceptable to our members".

However, Ms Payne confirmed the strike would still take place tomorrow, with nurses walking off the job across the country.

Yesterday, DHB spokesperson Helen Mason said they "respect nurses right to strike in support of their claims", but that compromise was needed after the nurses' rejection of the DHB's latest offer.

Ms Mason said hospitals have already experienced disruption as a results of the planned strike.

"Patient safety and public safety is paramount," Ms Payne said. "Life preserving services and contingency plans will be in place across the twenty district health boards."