 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The Government is "naturally very, very disappointed" that nurses have rejected the District Heath Boards latest pay offer.

That's according to Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters speaking today after the New Zealand Nurses Organisation confirmed Thursday's strike will go ahead. 

The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Peters told media the strike will cause "disruption to health services nationwide", but he held hope there was still time to avoid the industrial action. 

Nurses will strike this Thursday after rejecting the District Health Boards' latest pay offer.

NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The Government's offer would be the highest pay increase by far for nurses in 14 long years," Mr Peters said. 

Mr Peters said it was their "best offer".

"This is the best we can do. We haven't got the money."

He said nurses were dedicated and caring, but frustration and anger "had built of over many years" and it was a "sad reflection of years of under-funding and neglect by the previous Government". 

Related

Politics

Health

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:37
1
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

01:12
2
The third child of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was christened at the Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace.

Watch: Meghan and Harry on hand as William and Kate's third child Prince Louis is christened

3
injecting injection vaccine vaccination medicine flu man doctor insulin health drug influenza concept - stock image

Two babies die in Samoa hospital minutes after receiving 'MMR' vaccinations; Investigation underway

4

What did the rescued Thai boys request for their first meal in hospital?

00:34
5
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Thailand cave rescue: Four more boys rescued from cave on second day of operation

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.

01:38
The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.


00:37
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

Potentially over 30,000 NZNO members would be involved in the 24 hour strike.

The aunt of coach Ekapol Chantawong shows a picture of the coach and his grandmother on a mobile phone screen, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage. The 13 are described as healthy and being looked after by medics inside the cave.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai cave rescue: Coach set to be last out, could face a wait because 'for safety, the best number is four' per trip

The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.

01:43
Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.