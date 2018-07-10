Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

The Government is "naturally very, very disappointed" that nurses have rejected the District Heath Boards latest pay offer.

That's according to Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters speaking today after the New Zealand Nurses Organisation confirmed Thursday's strike will go ahead.

Mr Peters told media the strike will cause "disruption to health services nationwide", but he held hope there was still time to avoid the industrial action.

"The Government's offer would be the highest pay increase by far for nurses in 14 long years," Mr Peters said.

Mr Peters said it was their "best offer".

"This is the best we can do. We haven't got the money."