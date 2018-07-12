 

Nurses Organisation recommends members accept revised pay offer from DHBs

1 NEWS
The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) will be recommending the DHB's revised offer to its members today in the ongoing nurses pay dispute that led to recent strikes around the country.

Yesterday the NZNO says it achieved two significant improvements to the fourth DHB Multi-Employer Collective Agreement (MECA) offer and is recommending the revised offer to members today.

DHB spokesperson Jim Green says he's pleased negotiations have produced an offer that the NZNO will take to its members with a recommendation to accept.

"We were pushed hard by the union to put together a package that met their members' demands for action on safe staffing, as well as bringing the new top salary step for registered nurses and midwives into the term of the agreement.

"The key differences in this offer relate to the sequencing and timing of the elements," Mr Green says.

Mr Green says one of the key features of the revised offer is an increased commitment by DHBs to address the staffing and work issues raised.

"The offer contains $38M that DHBs will use to start recruiting additional staff immediately and they'll work with NZNO locally on the areas where staff are most urgently needed."

On-line voting on the revised offer will take place from midday Tuesday 31 July through to 5pm Monday 6 August.

Up to 30,000 nurses walked of the job at 7am on Thursday July 12, in what was the first national nurses' strike in three decades.

Crowds of nurses hit the streets to protest the district health boards' latest pay offer while more than 5000 nurses remained on duty for patient safety.

The nurses' union has warned its members that balloting for further strike action may be needed. 

Over 20,000 nurses walked off the job today, after failing to agree a pay deal with health boards. Source: Seven Sharp
