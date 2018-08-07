 

Nurses negotiations 'personally important and challenging' – Jacinda Ardern

1 NEWS
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed the news that nurses have accepted a new offer from District Health Boards, calling it a personally "important and challenging" negotiation.

The latest offer brought the timeline for pay rises forward and strengthened provisions for safe staffing, ending almost a year of negotiations. 

Ms Ardern said there had been nine years of "frustration" by nurses and on behalf of patients.

"I am hugely grateful we eventually got to a place where the nurses have accepted the offer."

She said she understood some would think they did not go far enough, however "this is a historic deal".

"It delivers 500 more nurses and introduces new pay steps, it is double what was offered under National and it will see three pay increases for nurses over the next 18 months."

"It acknowledge the value of the work force and the essential services nurses provide and that they deserve a safe working environment."

Earlier today, Ms Ardern said in a statement that New Zealand "nurses are dedicated, caring professionals and deserve decent and safe working conditions". 

"While today represents a conclusion of bargaining it also marks the start of a long term programme to rebuild our public health system and the status of the nursing profession," Ms Ardern said. 

Health Minister David Clark commended the union and  DHBs "for finding common ground after such lengthy, and at times, testing negotiations". 

The Prime Minister said there had been nine years of "frustration" for nurses and patients.
Live: Jacinda Ardern returns to Question Time, set to be quizzed by Simon Bridges

Watch live as the Prime Minister, back from maternity leave, goes head-to-head with National's leader in Parliament.
A talk by former National Party leader Don Brash to Massey University's Politics Society has been cancelled due to security concerns.

The Palmerston North talk was scheduled for tomorrow, but was cancelled by the university due to security issues, Vice Chancellor Jan Thomas said in a statement.

It said the risk to harm to students, staff and members of public was of concern, and also referenced Mr Brash's support for far right duo Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux.

"Mr Brash’s leadership of Hobson’s Pledge and views he and its supporters espoused in relation to Māori wards on councils was clearly of concern to many staff, particularly Māori staff," the statement read.

"Whether those views would have been repeated to students in the context of a discussion about the National Party may seem unlikely, but I have no way of knowing. In my opinion the views expressed by members of Hobson’s Pledge come dangerously close to hate speech. They are certainly not conducive with the University’ strategy of recognising the values of a Tiriti o Waitangi-led organisation."

In a statement, Mr Brash, part of the Free Speech Coalition, said he supported Southern and Molyneux's right to speak, but didn't endorse their views, and hit out at the Vice Chancellor.

"I believe the Vice-Chancellor’s position is a disgraceful contradiction of publicly-funded universities’ role in hosting robust debate and the free exchange of ideas.

"On Thursday night I am scheduled to take part in a debate at the University of Auckland. We now fear that the University of Auckland too will give in to the vocal minority. The University must commit to providing a secure environment for free speech, lest it spark a domino effect that will wipe away the long-standing tradition of free expression on university campuses."

He said he was concerned upcoming talks by the likes of Nigel Farage and Pauine Hanson were vulnerable to "thug's veto".

Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.
Don Brash.
