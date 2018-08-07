 

Nurses negotiations was ‘personally important and challenging’ – Jacinda Ardern

1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics

The Prime Minister said there had been nine years of “frustration” for nurses and patients. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Hannah Wallis
Fair Go Reporter
Fair Go
New Zealand
Hannah Wallis

This story was first published on Monday August 6.

Shauni and Shane have been at logger-heads with Michael Hill over their lifetime diamond guarantee. Source: Fair Go

Shane Partington bought fiancée Shauni an $1800 solitaire diamond engagement ring from Michael Hill jewellers in August last year.

Seven months later the diamond disappeared. Shauni doesn’t recall banging it or it catching and dislodging the diamond.

The couple were told that Michael Hill’s Lifetime Diamond Warranty would not cover the stone’s replacement, because they believed the ring had been in an accident.

Shauni said she had been careful with the ring, and it had only had normal wear. 

Michael Hill sent the ring away to Australia for inspection. It returned three months later – same result, no cover under the warranty.

Then, Fair Go contacted the company asking whether they were correctly applying the warranty in these circumstances.    

Michael Hill are satisfied with their original assessment that the damage was due to the customer's handling of the ring, and that they followed company policy and process regarding the replacement of faulty product and their diamond warranty.

However they agreed the assessment process took longer than it should have and Shane and Shauni were inconvenienced as a result.

For that reason, they have offered the couple a full store credit to the value of the ring.

Shane and Shauni have decided on a diamond cluster replacement ring not a solitaire  - so that if a diamond does fall out – it won’t be such a big deal.

New Zealand
Hannah Wallis
Tagata Pasifika
New Zealand
Music

An Auckland-based Samoan male singing group has become a sensation in Croatia after a video of them singing a traditional Croatian song went viral.

A video in support of the nation’s football team has made Klapa Samoana Group a viral hit in Croatia. Source: Tagata Pasifika

The video was a song supporting the Croatian football team on their way to their very first World Cup final last month.

Klapa Samoana Vocal Ensemble group was formed back in 2011 by founding members Christian and Austin whose main inspiration was Croatian folk music.

TVNZ1's Tagata Pacifika spoke to the group to find out why they’re such a hit in the European country and where they got their love for Croatian music from.

Watch the full video above.

New Zealand
Music