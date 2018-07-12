 

Nurses out in force in Wellington early in the morning as nationwide strike starts

1 NEWS’ reporter Michael Cropp was on the scene.
Health

New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

Income thresholds, visa limits and stand-down periods are included in the changes.

NZ work visas hit record high despite immigration changes

FBI agent who sent anti-Trump text messages claims job has never been tainted by politics


Alana-Rae and Jamie Ray Laulu are thought to have had a life-threatening immunodeficiency that affects one in a million children.

Samoan family heartbroken after losing two babies to rare genetic condition following MMR jabs - 'Living the nightmare all over again'

Nine-month-old Shakana and her teen parents were facing living on the streets, until Auckland Action Against Poverty stepped in.

'We’ve got it wrong' - WINZ apologises to young family with baby for refusing emergency accommodation

Mario Mandzukic celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the semifinal match between Croatia and England

As it happened: Croatia beat England in extra time to seal spot in World Cup final

Croatia are through to their first ever Football World Cup final, defeating England 2-1 in extra time in Moscow.

An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.