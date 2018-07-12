Nurses out in force in Wellington early in the morning as nationwide strike starts

OnDemand
Croatia are through to their first ever Football World Cup final, defeating England 2-1 in extra time in Moscow.
Two one-year-olds died within two hours of each other at the same hospital in Apia, just minutes after getting the MMR vaccine.
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.
Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.
A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.