Nurses heading to Manurewa High School to give vaccinations in midst of measles outbreak

Nurses will head to Manurewa High School in Auckland today to dish out measles vaccinations.

That's after hundreds of students who were sent home last week when more than a dozen students were confirmed to have the disease.

Yesterday Auckland's Medical Officer of Health, Dr William Rainger said there were 804 confirmed cases of measles in Auckland.

Another Auckland school, St Peters College sent some students home when it discovered a student suspected to have measles attended the school's ball on Saturday.

Health Minister David Clark told TVNZ1's Q+A last night that despite some countries regulating a "no jab, no play" rule at schools the Government will not be making vaccines mandatory.