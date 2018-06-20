Nurses, district health boards to meet today for mediation talks

Source:
Nurses are set to meet with district health boards today for mediation, two days after giving formal notice for a national strike.
The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says the mediation is a last attempt to avoid strike action, after nurses strongly rejected the latest pay offer.
The proposed strikes are set for July 5th and 12th.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news
"Welcome to our village wee one," the 37-year-old Prime Minister posted on social media last night after the couple's first baby was born at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg.