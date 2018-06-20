 

Nurses, district health boards to meet today for mediation talks

Nurses are set to meet with district health boards today for mediation, two days after giving formal notice for a national strike. 

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says the mediation is a last attempt to avoid strike action, after nurses strongly rejected the latest pay offer.

Nurses will only walk off the job, however, if mediation on Friday fails.
The proposed strikes are set for July 5th and 12th.

