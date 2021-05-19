Nurse wins more than $30k compensation after Covid-19 redundancy

An ear nurse who was made redundant after the country went into Alert Level 4 has won more than $30,000 in compensation and lost wages.

Source: istock.com

Gail Lees had been working for Triton Hearing for about three-and-a-half years.

When lockdown happened, Triton started looking at ways to reduce its overheads and decided to cut its ear wax removal service.

Lees was told in late March 2020 that her position had been disestablished as a result, even though she performed other health checks.

She took her case to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA), which has found her dismissal was unjustified.

It said Triton failed to properly consult with Lees before deciding to make her redundant.

The authority said the "unusual circumstances" of the lockdown did not absolve Triton of its legal obligations to its employees.

Lees told ERA redundancy had "totally ruined" her and she had been unable to find permanent work.