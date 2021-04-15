Nurse verbally 'assaulted and threatened' at Christchurch vaccination clinic

A nurse at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Christchurch was verbally assaulted and threatened yesterday prompting security and police intervention.

Burwood Hospital. Source: Supplied

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were called at about 4.45pm yesterday after a person threatened to assault another at Burwood Hospital.

"The incident related to a disagreement between staff and a person attending a clinic. The person had attempted to take something from a staff member during the disagreement, however they left the scene prior to Police arrival."

Police said no one was injured in the incident and are continuing to make inquiries.

"There is not currently a warrant out for the person's arrest," the spokesperson said but it was unclear if the person was being sought.

Canterbury DHB Executive Lead for Covid-19, Ralph La Salle told 1 NEWS the clinic had 1400 doses of excess Covid-19 vaccine to use up but an unknown source had posted to social media about its availability at the clinic.

"It was unfortunate that a social media post and the ensuing media coverage about the one-off clinics for health staff (to use the 1400 doses of excess vaccine) appear to have created some confusion amongst the public which led to a number of “walk-ins” to the Burwood clinic from people who were not booked to receive their vaccine," he said.

"Canterbury DHB had a plan to use the surplus vaccinations and it did not require public advertising, as the planned recipients were our own staff, along with frontline primary care staff (general practice teams and community pharmacy staff).

A spokesperson from Canterbury DHB said they did not believe it was a member of their staff who made the social media post.

"At present the DHB’s Covid-19 vaccination clinics are only for people with pre-booked appointments.

"This includes frontline DHB staff and primary and community healthcare workers such as general practice teams and community pharmacy staff who are in Tiers 2a and 2b, along with household contacts of Border workers who are in Tier 1b," La Salle said.

"I cannot stress enough, that there will be enough vaccine for everyone, and there is a priority order for vaccinations to ensure those most at risk are vaccinated first."