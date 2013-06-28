Nurse ordered to pay nearly $10,000 over fake certificate

A former nurse has been ordered to pay nearly $10,000 and has had her registration cancelled after altering or providing a fake annual practising certificate when applying for a job at Wellington Hospital.

Wellington Hospital Source: 1 NEWS

Prabhdeep Kaur has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

According the tribunal's decision, Ms Kaur applied for a nursing job in April 2016 and provided the false, or altered, certificate which didn't have any conditions recorded.

However, she had a series of conditions imposed on her scope of practice - which should have been disclosed to prospective employers.

When her potential employer contacted the Nursing Council's register and found out about the conditions, Ms Kaur said that she must have provided an earlier document by mistake.

The committee found that Ms Kaur failed to observe a condition on her scope of practice and was "actively dishonest in the process, and attempted to deceive the potential employer".