Nurse exposed to Covid-19 in Burwood Hospital after having mask pulled off by rest home resident

A nurse caring for Rosewood residents at Burwood Hospital was exposed to Covid-19 after her mask was pulled off by a resident with the virus.

Source: istock.com

The nurse and a staff member working at Rosewood rest home were identified as Covid-19 cases over the weekend.

Canterbury DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink says the nurse was wearing full personal protective equipment at the time of exposure, but had their mask pulled off and face touched by a resident who was a confirmed case.

He says the staff member caught the virus from a colleague who was infectious before they became symptomatic and self-isolated.

Your playlist will load after this ad