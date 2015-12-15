Nurofen fined over $1 million for 'highly misleading' claims about targeted pain relief

The maker of four Nurofen painkillers has been fined $1.08 million for misleading the public about their targeted pain relief.

The local arm of drug giant Reckitt Benckiser was sentenced in Auckland District Court today after the Commerce Commission brought 10 charges against it over the packaging and adverts for Nurofen Migraine Pain, Nurofen Tension Headache, Nurofen Period Pain and Nurofen Back Pain.

However, they all contained the same ingredients.

"Consumers paid significantly more for these products compared to other ibuprofen products that would have had a similar effect."

Judge Jelas said RBNZ's behaviour was "highly misleading", and noted it was "blatantly apparent they were in breach of their lawful obligations to New Zealand consumers".

In a statement, the company said it acknowledged the judgment.