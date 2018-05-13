Numerous injuries after east Auckland crash

A serious crash between two cars in east Auckland this morning has left numerous people with injuries.

The incident was reported to police at 9.25am today in the suburb of Pakuranga.

Ti Rakau Drive is blocked in both directions following the incident at the intersection at Edgewater Rd, police said in a statement.

St John ambulance reported three people were treated at the scene and transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Traffic control and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.