Numerous flights cancelled across the country after yesterday's wild weather

Numerous domestic flights around the country have been cancelled today after wild weather caused widespread flight disruptions.

Source: 1 NEWS

Most of the cancelled flights are Air New Zealand services. Flights out of Auckland, Wellington, Nelson and Queenstown are affected.

Passengers are being urged to keep up to date via the airports' websites for any further delays or cancellations as a result of the back log.

The cancelled flights are:

Auckland Airport

- Jetsar JQ225 06:35 to Christchurch cancelled

- Air NZ NZ8063 06:50 to Nelson cancelled

- Air NZ NZ5103 08:40 to Palmerston North cancelled

Wellington Airport

- Air NZ NZ404 06:45 to Auckland cancelled

- Jetstar JQ250 06:45 to Auckland delayed

- Air NZ NZ8884 08:25 to Napier cancelled

- Air NZ NZ8725 09:10 to Blenheim cancelled

Nelson

- Air NZ NZ8302 07:45 to Wellington cancelled

- Air NZ NZ5977 10:30 to Christchurch cancelled