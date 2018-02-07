 

'Numbers that come in will be greatly reduced' – bug man's top tip on how to avoid summer fly invasion

With Taranaki experiencing a fly spray shortage due to an invasion of the insects this summer, bug man Ruud Kleinpaste says that aerosols are not the answer when trying to deal with the buzzing masses.

Speaking to Hayley Holt on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, the bug man stuck up for the insect considered a pest by many and offered a novel way to stop them entering the home.

"Flies have a bad rap, they're actually top recyclers, taking animal excrement, especially cows and turning it into compost.

"You have to remember that flies fly no faster than three or four kilometres an hour, so strong winds they don't like," he said.

According to Ruud this means if you have windows open in your house on the windy side flies are a lot less likely to enter than if you have them open on areas sheltered from the wind.

"If you do this numbers that come in will be greatly reduced," he said.

He says flies have become resistant to aerosols over time, effectively learning to hold their breathe when confronted with sprays, rendering them less useful.

