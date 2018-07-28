 

Number of women in the Armed Offenders Squad more than tripled in past few years

People are slowly making their way off Mount Ruapehu after a bus rolled in the Tongariro National Park with 31 people onboard leaving two people in a critical condition.

Around 2:30pm police were told that the vehicle had rolled half way up Ohakune Mountain Rd, which runs to Turoa skifield.

Police say several people with serious injuries have been taken to hospitals by helicopter.

A Philips Search and Rescue spokesperson has told 1 NEWS two people are in a critical condition and three people are in a serious condition.

They have been taken to three different hospitals, Palmerston North, Hawke's Bay and Waikato.

The CEO of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, whose bus was involved in the accident, says the bus was travelling downhill when it veered off the road and ended up on its right hand side.

At least 1000 people became trapped at the ski field, because the road is closed.

One lane of the Mountain Road has now been opened so people can make their way off the mountain.

 

The National Party has pledged to reinstate and expand charter schools within 12 months if it returns to power.

At the party's 82nd annual conference - its first in Opposition in a decade - leader Simon Bridges announced a plan to return charter schools to the education system and allow for specialist schools that focused on certain areas like science and technology.

Charter schools have been scrapped from the education system under the Labour-NZ First government.

All eleven have either transitioned or are in the process of transitioning to either a designated character or integrated school.

National's education spokeswoman Nikki Kaye said partnership schools had a "proven track record of helping vulnerable children and young people to achieve in education and reach their potential".

"It's not good enough for the government to say these schools can stay open if they agree to transition to a different schooling model," she said.

"It is the partnership school model that has worked for these kids and that's why National will reinstate it.

"We are not prepared to let kids who have struggled in mainstream schooling to continue to struggle just because they're in a school that doesn't work for them."

Ms Kaye acknowledged the iwi leaders, including Sir Toby Curtis, who were fighting to keep charter schools an option and have "lodged a Waitangi Tribunal claim which the Government has ignored''.

"We stand alongside iwi leaders recognising the value of these schools and we will continue to fight for them,'' Ms Kaye said.

