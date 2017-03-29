Number of Wellington flights diverted due to strong winds

Some flights en route to Wellington Airport are being diverted due to poor weather conditions in the capital, according to a Wellington Airport spokesperson.

The spokesperson said a southerly wind, arriving in the last half an hour or so, is causing disruption to flights.

The Airport’s website is showing two domestic flights have been diverted so far, with a number of domestic flights delayed.

The spokesperson said cancellations were also possible over the next few hours.

Passengers are being advised to check with their airline or the Airport website for flight details.

NIWA has also tweeted saying high winds affecting the lower North Island may impact ferry operations across the Cook Strait.