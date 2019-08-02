TODAY |

Number of people waiting for state housing continues to rise

Katie Bradford
1 NEWS Reporter
Katie Bradford

The number of people waiting for a state house continues to rise and rise.

At the end of June, there were 12,311 people waiting for a social house. Another 2580 were waiting for a transfer.

That compares to 11,655 at the end of May.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has started releasing the state housing statistics monthly.

It comes as new Housing Minister Megan Woods says the country is seeing the biggest increase in public housing in nearly 20 years – with more than 2178 public houses delivered this year.

"On average Housing New Zealand is building four new homes a day," Ms Woods said in a statement released today. "As well as this, Housing New Zealand currently has about 2000 homes under construction or under contract."

The social housing register also shows a tiny drop in the number of emergency housing grants handed out – from 2974 in May to 2969 in June.

National's social housing spokesperson Simon O'Connor said the rise of those on the waiting list was "a sad indictment on the Government's housing policies".

"The addition of 2178 public houses to the market is welcome news, and given roughly two thirds of the houses built during the past two financial years were either contracted, consented or commenced by the previous National Government, it's nice to see Megan Woods finally being positive about the work we were doing in this space.

"But providers are saying they can do more and the Government needs to increase its efforts in this area."

Figures released by the Government show there are 12,311 waiting for a house. Source: 1 NEWS
