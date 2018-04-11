TODAY |

Number of people at popular national parks could be restricted during peak times

Source: 

The Department of Conservation is considering restricting the number of people who can enter popular national parks at peak times.

Tongariro Alpine Crossing Source: Getty

By Andrew McRae of rnz.co.nz

In Tongariro National Park, the number of hikers on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing reached 122,200 last summer.

High numbers are again expected over this holiday period, even without international tourists.

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan said DoC is exploring ways to make sure the numbers visiting national parks don't overwhelm facilities.

''This is an ongoing issue for us.

''We want to make sure we can preserve the values of these incredible places.''

She said DoC is always working to strike the balance between the number of people using the parks, with preserving the integrity of the environment.

Allan said DoC is in discussions with iwi about a possible trial to cap of numbers entering Tongariro National Park.

She said she was confident the country's national parks are being looked after and maintained in an exceptional way by Te Papa Atawhai, DoC in conjunction with its various partners where that is appropriate.

''We are pretty confident there is sufficient resourcing there to do a good job.''

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Tourism
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Woman dies after suspected shark attack at Waihī Beach, first in 145 years
2
Rookie US congresswoman quoted Hitler outside US Capitol before mob violence
3
Four new Covid cases in NZ in past two days, two more cases of contagious variant found
4
Live: US Senate, House quash objection against certifying Pennsylvania votes
5
President Trump’s cabinet considers forcefully removing him over 'unstable' mental state – reports
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Victim named after Christmas Eve 'disorder incident' in Bay of Plenty results in death
01:52

Chris Liddell, Trump's NZ-born deputy chief of staff, considering resigning — report

'Democracy will prevail' — Jacinda Ardern condemns shocking events in Washington, DC, by Trump supporters

One person charged following assault on shopkeeper in Bay of Plenty