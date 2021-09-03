Number of people injured in Auckland terrorist attack rises to seven, three critical

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced there were seven people injured in the Auckland terrorist attack, three people remain critically ill in hospital.

Source: 1 NEWS

There are five people in total in hospital, while two others are recovering at home.

Seven people were injured - three critically - following Friday's attack by a violent extremist at a Countdown supermarket inside LynnMall shopping centre in West Auckland.

The ISIS-inspired attacker was shot dead by police.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said his organisation was doing all it can to support those affected.

"They will be going through anguish as a result of this horrific situation."

He reiterated the attack was "highly unusual" and an "outlier" and "the terrorism threat level remains medium".

Police would be keeping an eye out for unlawful behaviour motivated by hate.

Coster outlined further detail about the man's movements, including that he travelled by train to the mall, and walked around the supermarket for 10 minutes before starting his attack.

Due to Level 4 restrictions, it was harder for surveillance teams to monitor him without being seen by the man. He was "paranoid" about being followed.

"We have had no legal grounds to detain this subject," Coster said.

It's now believed he was shot 60 seconds after officers became aware of the attack. The first victim may have been hurt 60 seconds prior to that.