Number of people in NZ self-isolation at 385, health ministry says

Source:  1 NEWS, Associated Press

The number of people in New Zealand who have self-isolated as a precautionary measure over worldwide coronavirus fears is 385.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as the viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 37,500 people globally and killed 811 people in mainland China.

More than 300 cases in some two dozen countries and two fatalities have been confirmed outside the mainland.

Angela Lai is stuck at home in Auckland and will be for two weeks. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health confirmed today numbers of people in self-isolation in New Zealand were at 385, 359 of whom had travelled from China in the previous 14 days.


"It's very encouraging that so many people are committed to ensuring they look after their own health, and the health of the wider community," said New Zealand, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

New Zealand does not have any suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Yesterday, it was confirmed however that a second New Zealander had been taken to a Japan hospital with the virus who was one of 13 Kiwis on the cruise ship Diamond Princess.

The ship is currently quarantined in Yokohama, Japan, over the virus. Sixty-one people have since been diagnosed with the illness.

About 157 people began a 14 day quarantine period on February 5 at North Auckland's Whangaparāoa military training base after they were flown in a government-chartered plane from China.

