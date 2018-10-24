TODAY |

'Number of people' dead after car crashes in Timaru, police say

Source:  1 NEWS

"A number of people" have died after a vehicle crashed in Timaru, police have confirmed.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Seadown Road and Meadows Road in Washdyke just about 7.30pm.

"Sadly, a number of people died at the scene," Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said.

"Early indications are that speed was a factor in the crash."

Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road will be closed for a significant period of time while a scene examination is undertaken.

The serious crash unit has been advised.

