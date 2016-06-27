Number of people charged with drink driving drops, new figures reveal

There has been an almost 50 per cent drop in the number of people charged with drink driving offences since 2009.

A police drink driving checkpoint Source: 1 NEWS

Latest figures released by the Government today show that the number of people charged with drink driving in 2016 was 16,304, compared to 31,933 in 2009.

It reflects a better understanding by New Zealanders of the dangers of drink driving, Justice Minister Amy Adams says.

The numbers make even better reading for offences committed by those under 25 - the number of drink drivers in this age group fell 60 per cent to 5236 in 2016.

Ms Adams says the Alcohol Reform Bill, which produced changes such as alcohol advertising and earlier bar closing times, along with stricter alcohol limits for drivers, have made an impact.