Number of Kiwis with type 2 diabetes could almost double in two decades — report

A professor in human nutrition and medicine says the latest nationwide snapshot of diabetes has left him dumbstruck.

A woman uses a blood sugar test. Source: istock.com

By Sally Murphy of rnz.co.nz

Each month, around 50 people lose a limb to the disease and New Zealand's current cost of treatment sits at more than $2.1 billion a year.

A PwC report commissioned by Diabetes New Zealand, the university of Otago's Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre and Healthier Lives National Science Challenge, predicts things are set to get a lot worse.

It claims the number of people with type 2 diabetes could rise by as much as 90 percent across the next two decades inflicting a "staggering" bill on taxpayers.

Almost a quarter of a million New Zealanders have type 2 diabetes and PwC estimates that within 20 years it could be as high as 430,000.

If numbers increase as the report suggests, treatment will cost $3.5b by 2041.

Key drivers are the country's aging population, more young people getting diabetes and a growing population of ethnic minorities prone to the disease.

It's predicted that one in four Pasifika will have type 2 diabetes within the next two decades.

Healthier Lives National Science Challenge director Professor Jim Mann said the incidence rate of type 2 diabetes had reached epidemic proportions.

"I knew the situation was bad but I didn't realise how bad.

"I was absolutely dumbstruck when I saw the figures that they ended up with in terms of the cost and the difference in cost if you get diabetes at 25 and 70 so that really struck me."

Prof Mann said the most important part of the report is that increasing numbers and costs are preventable.

"I didn't realise how much of a difference we could make with treatments, we could prevent large numbers of people losing their limbs, we do have two new medicines which is great but we have a long way to go," he said.

Diabetes New Zealand chief executive Heather Verry said there was no national strategy on how to deal with diabetes.

"The Government needs to take urgent action, it's not something that can be delayed in order to save the country millions of dollars and also to give those affected by diabetes a better quality of life."

She said the four recommendations in the report need to be adopted by the Government including improving education around healthy eating and lifestyles.

Others are better diabetes medications and more foot screening and protecting to prevent serious foot related complications such as amputation.

Massey University college of health professor Pamela Von Hurst said there were too many people on the path to diabetes.

"This report confirms what dietitians and registered nutritionists already know so well - that a nutrition and lifestyle intervention, delivered by a qualified nutrition practitioner, can not only halt progression of a disease such as type 2 diabetes, but can often reverse it.