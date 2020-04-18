TODAY |

As a number of foreign schools already open, what can NZ learn to prepare for ours?

New Zealand is not the first to consider reopening schools after lockdown - so what lessons can we learn from those who have already taken the plunge?

Denmark is the first European nation to reopen school doors. The brave move applies to all primary school and kindy children and social distancing is key.

And it’s not just distance in the classroom but between classrooms.

The headmaster of Elev School say’s they have taken one grade to a scout’s building, another to a scout hut and another under canvas. And schools elsewhere will spread out by having classes outside.

"The second graders stay here in the forest. And the first graders are further on the road in another scout camp and a fifth grade are in a church house next to the school,” says headmaster Jens Mathiasen.

In New Zealand it’s unlikely lessons will be held outside given winter is approaching, but other strategies in Europe could be taken up.

In Germany, it’s all about rearranging the furniture.

The headmaster of Kenmachnov School says final year students will sit at every third table as exams start on Monday, while other high school students stay home.

But in Taiwan, students of every age are in school. It’s less about social distancing, more about disinfecting.

Taipei Municipal Dajia Elementary School director Li Chung-Hui says when preparations are in place, no one needs to be afraid.

Given Taiwan’s very low case numbers, it’s a reassuring move for parents.

