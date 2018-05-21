 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Number of farms under Mycoplasma bovis regulatory control jumps by 29 in two weeks

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The number of properties under regulatory control because of the cow disease Mycoplasma bovis has reached 328.

There are now 40 infected properties, and the government says the number will increase.
Source: 1 NEWS

That is 29 more properties than when the Ministry for Primary Industries appeared before a select committee two weeks ago.

At that select committee officials told MPs there had been an unprecedented rise in the number of properties under regulatory control in the six days prior.

Jacinda Ardern says the Government is closely considering the next steps to take in order to combat Mycoplasma bovis in New Zealand.
Source: Breakfast

There are 38 properties which are confirmed as being infected, while there are 29 under a Restricted Place Notice which means they are highly likely to be infected too.

There are 64 properties under Notices of Direction right now, with 86 notices in the process of being served. The notices mean animals can't be moved without a permit.

A further 111 properties are under surveillance. 

Related

Politics

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:55
1
Avneesh Sehgal helped Kasmeer Lata pressure her daughter, 15, into having sex for money.

Jailed: Partner of woman who sold girl as Auckland sex slave tries to express last minute remorse - judge tells him it's too late

03:47
2
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

04:10
3

Exclusive: 'Deeply flawed' wall system being sold to unsuspecting Kiwis by Auckland-based Cook Islands group

4

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

5
Meghan Markle, right, and her mother Doria Ragland leave Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018 where she stayed before Markle's wedding ceremony with Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

New York Times: Meghan Markle and the bicultural blackness of the Royal Wedding

00:44
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

New York Times: Meghan Markle's spectacular wedding reception dress by Stella McCartney will live on in history (view pics inside)

"Unlike the nuptial gown, the Duchess' party dress was dosed with both glamour and seduction, while still landing on the right side of appropriate."

00:44
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

Most read: Newlyweds leave Windsor Castle for evening reception (+ video of the dress, the vows, the kiss and Markle giggling at the altar)

The reception at nearby Frogmore House was hosted by Harry's father Charles, the Prince of Wales.

00:55
Avneesh Sehgal helped Kasmeer Lata pressure her daughter, 15, into having sex for money.

Jailed: Partner of woman who sold girl as Auckland sex slave tries to express last minute remorse - judge tells him it's too late

Avnesh Sehgal often drove the then 15-year-old girl to meet clients. She was forced into sex for money over 1000 times during an 18 month period.

NZ family in Australia struggles to survive: 'It's just not fair'

A broken leg and Australia's unfair treatment of NZ citizens has left family of six in Perth with only $100 to survive on.

00:21
A pedestrian died near a train crossing on Stream Grove, Heretaunga, around 9am this morning.

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Upper Hutt

Some services on the Hutt Valley Line will be cancelled after the incident around 9am in Heretaunga.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 