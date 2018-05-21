Number of farms under Mycoplasma bovis regulatory control jumps by 29 in two weeks

The number of properties under regulatory control because of the cow disease Mycoplasma bovis has reached 328.

That is 29 more properties than when the Ministry for Primary Industries appeared before a select committee two weeks ago.

At that select committee officials told MPs there had been an unprecedented rise in the number of properties under regulatory control in the six days prior.

There are 38 properties which are confirmed as being infected, while there are 29 under a Restricted Place Notice which means they are highly likely to be infected too.

There are 64 properties under Notices of Direction right now, with 86 notices in the process of being served. The notices mean animals can't be moved without a permit.