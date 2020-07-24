Number of cheese products recalled from store shelves over listeria fears

A number of cheese products have been removed from store shelves across New Zealand over listeria fears.

Talbot Forest cheese. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry for Primary Industries released a list of products being recalled today saying: “The following products are being removed from shelves and should not be eaten. If you have any of these products in your fridge you should return them to the retailer or throw them out."

• Talbot Forest Cheese

• Bouton D’Or (Goodman Fielder) – Plain Haloumi

• Ornelle (Goodman Fielder) – Parmesan (powdered and block); Haloumi

• Puhoi (Goodman Fielder)

• Cuisine Canteen (FoodHQ) – Basil Haloumi; Chilli Haloumi

• Gibbston Valley Cheese

• Imperial Foods – Diced Feta; Haloumi

• Pams Finest (Foodstuffs Own Brands Limited) – Plain Haloumi

• Griffiths – Feta

These products were available at retail outlets across New Zealand and none of the product has been exported, MPI says.

The Ministry says there is no evidence of the products being linked to three listeria cases in Tauranga at this stage.

In those cases, one person died and the other two were hospitalised.