Number of Auckland petrol stations run out of fuel in the busy lead up to Christmas

Several petrol stations around Auckland are without petrol, just as a large portion of the city is expected to head away for the Christmas and New Year period.

Z Energy stations in Great South Road and Green Lane East reportedly have no fuel, while the Z Energy on the Ellerslie Panmure Highway is now restocked after having no fuel.

Caltex Penrose and Broadway in Newmarket have no 91 fuel.

BP Greenlane is out of 95 fuel, while BP Great South Road does not have any 98 fuel.

A spokesperson from Z Energy said in a statement that with the Auckland Pipeline still not at capacity and with jet fuel demand high, stations are forced to get fuel from as far as Mount Maunganui.

The statement said the shortage is no cause for panic.

"There's plenty of fuel around, the industry is just having to truck it further to get it where it's needed."