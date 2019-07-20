TODAY |

Number of Auckland measles cases reaches new milestone

Kim Baker Wilson
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Auckland
Kim Baker Wilson

The number of measles cases in Auckland has ticked over another milestone.

Three-hundred-and-two cases have now been reported in the region so far this year, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service has told 1 NEWS.

It says the steep rise in cases is continuing, and more than half the illnesses are in the Counties Manukau DHB area.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The initial dose of the vaccine will now be given at 12 months old, three months earlier. Source: 1 NEWS

Most of those getting sick are children under the age of five.

Nationwide, more than 400 measles cases have been reported, according to the latest figures compiled by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research.

Two out of every five people who get measles have ended up in hospital.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Schools and health officials are on high alert as children go back to class on Monday with data showing infection is spreading much faster than the last big outbreak. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Auckland
Kim Baker Wilson
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:06
BP in Ormiston, Auckland was one of the stations giving away fuel for an hour.
Auckland, Christchurch motorists queue for free petrol promotion
2
The young first-five was the only player to not feature against Argentina.
Josh Ioane made unavailable for Otago's Ranfurly Shield defence, despite All Blacks axing
3
Tuariki John Delamere talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast about the rights and wrongs of Australia’s incoming visa requirements.
PM's upset over Australia's deportation of Kiwis is 'hypocrisy', ex-immigration minister says
4
The video was released in support of the All Blacks’ trip to Japan for the Rugby World Cup.
Watch: New Air NZ safety video features current and legendary All Blacks, Suits star and Cliff Curtis
5
Sonny Bill Williams hits out at those saying he's under pressure to retain All Blacks spot
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
The new owners will continue to use the Vodafone brand.

Vodafone to roll out 5G network in NZ by end of year, promises 'transformational shift'
generic view

Focus on housing squeeze, not refugees - Whanganui mayor
A Christopher Luxon National Party election ad which appear in the New Zealand Herald.

Electoral Commission confirms that Luxon National Party leadership ad broke the rules
King Tūheitia addressed the crowd outside the meeting house Māhinārangi.

Protestors 'totally amazed' as Māori King Tūheitia announces visit to Ihumātao site