Number of Auckland measles cases reaches new milestone

The number of measles cases in Auckland has ticked over another milestone.

Three-hundred-and-two cases have now been reported in the region so far this year, the Auckland Regional Public Health Service has told 1 NEWS.

It says the steep rise in cases is continuing, and more than half the illnesses are in the Counties Manukau DHB area.

Most of those getting sick are children under the age of five.

Nationwide, more than 400 measles cases have been reported, according to the latest figures compiled by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research.