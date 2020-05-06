Number of active Covid-19 cases in NZ dips below 100

Today, for the first time in more than seven weeks, the number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand has dropped below 100.

Testing for walk-in patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. Source: Getty

The last time the number of active cases was less than 100 was on March 22.

There are now just 90 people who currently have Covid-19 in New Zealand, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health today.

The Ministry announced three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, but they also announced 15 more people have recovered from the virus.

The total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is now 1497, with 1386 people having recovered.

Twenty-one people in New Zealand have died of Covid-19.

New Zealand went into full lockdown, Alert Level 4, on March 25 for over a month before moving into Alert Level 3 on April 28.

The Government is set to announce this afternoon whether lockdown restrictions will be further eased.