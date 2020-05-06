Number of active Covid-19 cases in NZ dips below 100

Today, for the first time in more than seven weeks, the number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand has dropped below 100.
The last time the number of active cases was less than 100 was on March 22.
There are now just 90 people who currently have Covid-19 in New Zealand, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health today.
The Ministry announced three new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand, but they also announced 15 more people have recovered from the virus.
The total number of confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is now 1497, with 1386 people having recovered.
Twenty-one people in New Zealand have died of Covid-19.
New Zealand went into full lockdown, Alert Level 4, on March 25 for over a month before moving into Alert Level 3 on April 28.
The Government is set to announce this afternoon whether lockdown restrictions will be further eased.
