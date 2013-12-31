 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Nudists fight for greater acceptance on Kiwi beaches as Day Without Togs events set to kick off

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi nudists will be on the march tomorrow, fighting for greater acceptance of free-and-easy beach frolicking, as the international Day Without Togs event descends on New Zealand beaches.

Nude swimmers enter the water at Midway Beach, Gisborne.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Day Without Togs initiative was first held in Spain 11 years ago and tries to encourage people to sunbathe or swim in the nude, in the fight for greater acceptance of nudity by the general population.

"Swimming naked, being close to nature and free of clothes in the fresh air all contribute to a sense of inner health and well-being," event organisers, The New Zealand Naturist Federation, say in a statement.

And scheduling of the Day Without Togs events will undoubtedly be of as much interest to non-nudists as those passionate naturists.

So beware that organised events will be held at beaches in the Northland, Auckland, Hawke's Bay, Wellington and Christchurch regions, according to The New Zealand Naturist Federation.

"In New Zealand, it is not illegal to be naked in appropriate public places, such as beaches," The New Zealand Naturist Federation say.

"It is not the lack of clothes that is the issue but any bad or deliberately offensive behaviour that goes with it."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
The two children cling to each other but the orca swim past, an onlooker declaring, "That's a lifetime experience for you!"

Video of the week: The moment a pair of orca glide past terrified kids swimming off Auckland's Waiheke Island


2

Canterbury town records New Zealand's highest temperature in seven years

3
Country Road, Lindis Pass in Central South Island, through the mountains on a clear winter day.

Record-nearing 40C days 'certainly a chance' early next week, MetService says

4
A statue on the lovely old court building in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Jacinda Ardern attending reopening of Dunedin's historic courthouse today

00:38
5
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved its "Doomsday Clock" ahead by 30 seconds.

World closer to symbolic point of annihilation as Doomsday Clock ticks closer to midnight

Police car generic.

Auckland store owner attacked with a wrench, robbed of cigarettes by trio of young men

Four people have been arrested after a subsequent 40km police pursuit.

01:37
Richard Wagstaff says employers "game" the system to their advantage against already-vulnerable workers.

Workers' 90-day trial period rollback welcomed by CTU, but they say it should go further

"People [employers] game it so they don't get into longer-term relationships with staff and take on service obligations," Richard Wagstaff says.

00:38
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved its "Doomsday Clock" ahead by 30 seconds.

World closer to symbolic point of annihilation as Doomsday Clock ticks closer to midnight

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists says increasing nuclear risks and climate dangers were behind the decision.

00:23
The assertion comes after Trump met with British PM Theresa May.

Donald Trump gushes during first meeting with Theresa May since Twitter row, saying US, UK 'joined at the hip'

"We're on the same wavelength," said the US President, trying to dispel perceptions of a strained relationship with the British PM.

01:57
UN specialists are in Auckland meeting with pacific health leaders desperate to eliminate the rapidly increasing number of cases.

Hopes new app will help Pacific nations battling dengue fever

In Samoa five people have died and there’s been more than 1700 cases in a current dengue outbreak.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 