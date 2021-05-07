NSW travel bubble with NZ looks to re-start, as state records no new Covid-19 cases in community

There are no new locally-acquired cases of Covid-19 in New South Wales to report today, the Australian state's health authority says, ahead of its quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand reopening tonight.

Arrivals hall, Auckland International Airport. Source: 1 NEWS

Six cases were reported as coming from overseas to 8pm, local time, NSW Health said in a tweet.

Yesterday, New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the current travel pause with NSW will lift tonight, subject to no further significant developments in the state.

“New Zealand health officials met ... to conduct a further assessment of the public health risk from the recently-identified Covid-19 community cases in Sydney. It has been determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand remains low,” Hipkins said.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Health is advising airlines that flights can resume from 11:59pm [today] subject to there being no further significant developments."

On Thursday, the New Zealand Government paused the quarantine-free travel bubble arrangement with NSW for 48 hours.

On Friday, a person identified as a close contact of a NSW Covid-19 community case was put into a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.