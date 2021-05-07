TODAY |

NSW travel bubble with NZ looks to re-start, as state records no new Covid-19 cases in community

Source:  1 NEWS

There are no new locally-acquired cases of Covid-19 in New South Wales to report today, the Australian state's health authority says, ahead of its quarantine-free travel bubble with New Zealand reopening tonight. 

Arrivals hall, Auckland International Airport. Source: 1 NEWS

Six cases were reported as coming from overseas to 8pm, local time, NSW Health said in a tweet.

Yesterday, New Zealand’s Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the current travel pause with NSW will lift tonight, subject to no further significant developments in the state.

“New Zealand health officials met ... to conduct a further assessment of the public health risk from the recently-identified Covid-19 community cases in Sydney. It has been determined that the risk to public health in New Zealand remains low,” Hipkins said.

“Consequently, the Ministry of Health is advising airlines that flights can resume from 11:59pm [today] subject to there being no further significant developments."

On Thursday, the New Zealand Government paused the quarantine-free travel bubble arrangement with NSW for 48 hours.

On Friday, a person identified as a close contact of a NSW Covid-19 community case was put into a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

The current assessment from New Zealand public health officials is that the risk to New Zealand from New South Wales remains low.

New Zealand
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:36
Epidemiologist: NZ could see 'devastating' community outbreak if it allows repatriation flights from India
2
Australia's international borders to stay shut until at least 2022
3
NZ should be ‘embarrassed’ about its global ranking on young carers, says world leading expert
4
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
5
Good Sorts: Queenstown helicopter pilot scales mountain to keep promise to newlyweds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:27

Queensland Reds steal victory at the death to secure Brad Thorn's first title as coach

Are free school lunches hitting the spot for South Auckland kids?
01:38

Pre-Budget announcement: Up to $53m invested in self-testing option for cervical cancer screening

Full video: Government makes pre-Budget announcement on women’s health