TODAY |

NSW Police 'greatly concerned' for missing Kiwi man Andrew Olphert as bushland search starts

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Australia

A team of specialist police as well as the dog squad have started searching bushland areas for a New Zealand man living in Australia who has been missing for 10 days.

New South Wales police say Andrew Olphert, 35, was last seen at his home on Darwin Avenue in the Sydney suburb of Little Bay on June 17.

His family contacted police when he failed to return home that day and police now hold concerns for his welfare.

Mr Olphert’s sister today thanked those who have supported the family.

In a Facebook post Lucy Olphert said that "sadly at this stage Andrew is still missing with no further information to guide us in the search".

Your playlist will load after this ad

A bushland search commenced today in Sydney for Mr Olphert who was last seen on June 17. Source: Nine

NSW Police Superintendent Rowan Cramsie today said the disappearance was concerning as Mr Olphert had not contacted anyone for some time, told media.

"Andrew lives in the area, and he was certainly going through some challenges in his life," Supt Cramsie said.

"So much so that his family and friends and the police are concerned about his welfare. And the mere fact that he hasn't contacted anyone for such an amount of time concerns us greatly, and that's why the police are out here today searching some bushland near his home."

Mr Olphert is a Caucasian between 175cm and 180cm tall, is of medium build and has brown hair.

He was last seen wearing navy and white striped jumper and navy/dark coloured pants.

Andrew Olphert
Andrew Olphert Source: New South Wales Police
More From
New Zealand
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:33
Susan Gedye told 1 NEWS the "whole house was jolting and shaking".
Rotorua couple wake to 'jolting and shaking', find steaming mudpool in their yard
2
Paula Bennett and the Breakfast crew struggled to contain themselves at the NZ First MP’s odd remark.
Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett, Breakfast crew baffled after saying Judith Collins is 'lurking in the corner'
3
A man spotted standing in Auckland Harbour wearing a t-shirt on a cold winter morning.
Man spotted standing in freezing Auckland Harbour wearing only a t-shirt
4
Perky Nana Lumps
Cadbury combines two Kiwi classics for new creation: Perky Nana Lumps
5
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.
Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Ginny Fagan had a plan to make a bouquet for each of the 50 victims but needed some extra pairs of hands.

Final Victim Support payments to Christchurch terrorist attack victims to be distributed this week
00:22
Alice Andersen of rainbow youth organisation Qtopia says the school’s stance provides hope for young gender diverse and rainbow people.

Rainbow youth group praises Christ's College for supporting student transitioning to female
00:31
The volcanic activity shook the family awake at 2am on June 25.

Drone footage of mudpool on Rotorua property shows extent of new geothermal activity
02:32
Kylee Black says on her most difficult days it would be hard to say no to assisted dying.

Kiwi woman with rare connective tissue disorder speaks about the grey area of euthanasia eligibility