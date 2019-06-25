NSW Police 'greatly concerned' for missing Kiwi man Andrew Olphert as bushland search starts

A team of specialist police as well as the dog squad have started searching bushland areas for a New Zealand man living in Australia who has been missing for 10 days.

New South Wales police say Andrew Olphert, 35, was last seen at his home on Darwin Avenue in the Sydney suburb of Little Bay on June 17.

His family contacted police when he failed to return home that day and police now hold concerns for his welfare.

Mr Olphert’s sister today thanked those who have supported the family.

In a Facebook post Lucy Olphert said that "sadly at this stage Andrew is still missing with no further information to guide us in the search".



Your playlist will load after this ad

NSW Police Superintendent Rowan Cramsie today said the disappearance was concerning as Mr Olphert had not contacted anyone for some time, told media.

"Andrew lives in the area, and he was certainly going through some challenges in his life," Supt Cramsie said.

"So much so that his family and friends and the police are concerned about his welfare. And the mere fact that he hasn't contacted anyone for such an amount of time concerns us greatly, and that's why the police are out here today searching some bushland near his home."

Mr Olphert is a Caucasian between 175cm and 180cm tall, is of medium build and has brown hair.