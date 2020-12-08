NSW border arrangement being assessed as Sydney outbreak grows

The Government can still look at restrictive measures such as pre-departure tests or extended travel bubble pauses, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as the cluster in NSW grows.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

Extensive testing was carried out in the Wellington region after a Sydney traveller who tested positive for Covid-19 visited over the weekend.

It comes as there are now 65 cases linked to the Bondi cluster in Sydney's east last week.

New South Wales will enforce a lockdown for four Sydney council areas as the state recorded 22 new local cases of Covid-19 today.



Asked if bubble restrictions would widen from just Sydney, Ardern said New Zealand keeps arrangements with Australia under constant assessment.

"We've already paused arrangement with Sydney, we've been looking to whether or not the border arrangements with Sydney give us enough comfort to maintain travel."

"If we don't see enough around the border controls with the state experiencing an outbreak, that's something we would give consideration to adding additional restrictions or pauses."

Ardern said other states had put in restrictions towards NSW, however she added that did not stop New Zealand from looking at extending pauses or implementing restrictions such as pre-departure testing.



She said the next 48 hours would be critical in looking at the test results from close contacts of the Sydney traveller.