NSW announces new Covid-19 restrictions as Ardern conducts travel bubble 'risk analysis'

A swathe of Covid-19 restrictions will be imposed across Greater Sydney, including compulsory mask-wearing indoors and on public transport and limits to visitor numbers.

For the next three days, starting this evening, there will also be no singing or dancing indoors, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced.

The restrictions come after one more case of the infection was identified involving the wife of the man from Sydney's east who was diagnosed yesterday.



But dancefloors at weddings can have up to 20 dancers.



Drinkers at indoor bars must be seated.



The new measures apply to Greater Sydney, down to the Illawarra and up to the Central Coast.



"We believe this is a proportionate response to the risk ahead of us," Berejiklian said this afternoon.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said genome sequencing of the case in NSW links it to a returning traveller still in quarantine.

She says that is encouraging news but, "there is a bit more work we want to do in our risk analysis".

New Zealand's Government will talk to Australian authorities in the next hour, with Ardern saying "all options are on the table" when asked if there could be a travel bubble pause with NSW.