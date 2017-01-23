Nowhere to go: Aerial footage shows sodden Southland town cut off by flooding

The Southland township of Waikaia remains cut off due to flooding over the weekend.

Video filmed from a helicopter shows farmland in the area inundated with brown floodwater.

Southland District Council advises Waikaia is cut off and a number of roads in the region are closed.

Much of the central part of Southland which includes Waikaia has received between 50mm and 75mm of rain over the last seven days according to MetService.

Road closures

Riversdale Waikaia Road, from Main Wendonside to Waikaia

Block Road

Piano Flat Road