It now takes 16 years on an average wage to save 20 per cent deposit for Auckland house

The Real Estate Institute says that's a staggering amount of time to be saving, especially while renting.
Property

The callout was sparked by reports of a person shooting ducks at Western Springs.

'All students are safe' but Auckland school remains in lockdown as police search for person who shot and injured man

US President Donald Trump to take part in historic meeting with Kim Jong Un as North Korea announces plan to end nuclear missile programme

Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService


Jo and Owen Bell say there were families living at the Eskdale Caravan Park whose belongings were washed away by the Esk River yesterday.

Video: 'They've just lost all their belongings' - families left homeless after historic seven-metre floods near Napier

Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford 'rolled and pinned' by whale shark off Rarotonga


The delegation were met with bright colours and dancing.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern held her own in the Pacific and brought her own style to the role

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver said as a young, pregnant unmarried woman, the Prime Minister was going to challenge some.


The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political face-off: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

Eskdale Holiday Park's owners say they were lucky, and that all of the guests on site at the time were happy to get out of there as the water rose.

Watch: Breathtaking drone footage shows Napier holiday park's 'muddy mess' after flooded river rose by 7m in one-in-50-year event

Eskdale Holiday Park owner Ashlee Gale said she and her husband could only watch out the window as the river rose and rose - 30 years since Cyclone Bola last did the same thing.

'I pray you are at peace' - Heartfelt tribute from sister of Auckland woman Tania Ellwood, found dead in boarding house

Katrina Ellwood took to Facebook following confirmation of her sister's death yesterday, after she had been missing for over a week.


The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing woman Tania Ellwood

Two bodies were found at the Grey Lynn address on Tuesday. The other person was Timothy Kerr Hamilton.


 
