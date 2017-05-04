'Now it's time for getting on with the job' - new earthquake building safety laws put into effect

Wellington and Christchurch buildings now need to be checked every five years and upgraded, if needed, to ensure they are safe in an earthquake.

Public buildings, including schools, hospitals and fire stations, will also be checked as a priority, under the new laws taking effect this week.

The safety measures divide the country into three earthquake zones based on their risk.

Buildings in high risk areas in Wellington, Christchurch, Napier and Gisborne will need to be assessed within five years and upgraded within 15 years if necessary.

In medium risk areas, like Hamilton or Nelson, they will be assessed every 10 years and upgraded within 25 years, while in low risk areas, like Auckland, the time frame is 15 and 35 years.

Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith says just like the car industry's adoption of safety measures, Kiwi buildings needed to be made as safe as possible in quakes.

"Earthquakes are New Zealand's biggest natural hazard risk, with the greatest danger coming from building failures," he said today.

"These new laws involve an uncomfortable and inevitable trade-off between safety and cost but will save hundreds of lives in future quakes when fully implemented."

Dr Smith said the safety checks could be carried out less regularly in special cases, such as for heritage listed buildings and buildings that are rarely used.

"There has been years of consideration following the Christchurch earthquakes, now it's time for getting on with the job," Dr Smith said.

The Wellington City Council said the laws will affect some building owners in the city but that it had already been active identifying and issuing upgrade notices.