From Nov 1 non-NZ citizens must be fully vaccinated to enter country

From November 1, non-New Zealanders wanting to come to Aotearoa must be fully vaccinated.

Source: 1 NEWS

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said it applied to air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not citizens.

The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group has recommended that a full course of any of the 22 vaccines approved by a government or approval authority, with the last dose being at least 14 days before arrival, will be acceptable.

Arrivals will still have to do 14 days in managed isolation, and have evidence of a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours of travel.

“This requirement will be an interim measure while development continues on the traveller health declaration system, which will introduce the ability to digitally verify the vaccination status of people arriving into New Zealand," Hipkins said.

The requirement will not apply to New Zealand citizens, children under the age of 17, and those who are unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons.

Seasonal workers coming from Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu will be exempt, as will refugees.

It comes as Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran revealed today the airline would only allow vaccinated travellers on its international services.



