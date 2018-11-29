Notorious serial rapist dubbed Beast of Blenheim fails latest appeals

The serial rapist dubbed the Beast of Blenheim has failed in his latest challenge to his convictions and sentence.

Stewart Murray Wilson was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment for more historical rapes against two women and a young girl.

It followed his 21-year jail sentence in 1996 for violent sexual attacks on women over more than two decades.

Wilson appealed the recent sentence and the convictions - arguing the charges should never have gone to trial because they happened so long ago, in the early 1970s.

He argued the sentence was excessive considering the delay in laying charges.

In a just released decision, the Court of Appeal has dismissed his appeal.