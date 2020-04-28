Nothing like normal rush hour, but Auckland's motorways see boost in traffic

With the country now at Alert Level 3 and more people returning to work, Auckland’s roads were visibly busier than they had been for the last month, but well below normal pre-lockdown levels.

At 8.12am during the regular rush hour, State Highway 1 from Esmonde Rd, Takapuna in the North Shore southbound into the CBD was free-flowing. The area is usually a choke point. Northbound traffic was also free-flowing.

There was also no congestion on State Highway 1 from Greenlane going north into the city, and the same for traffic heading southbound.

On State Highway 1 at Rainbow’s End in Manukau, roads were quiet northbound into the city and southbound towards Papakura and Drury.

State Highway 16 at Te Atatu Rd was also quiet heading north-west into Massey and east into the city.

In Wellington, southbound traffic between Tawa and Johnsonville was congested at 7.45am.

The NZTA is telling people to “expect significant delays” due to major resurfacing and drainage works.