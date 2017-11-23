 

'Nothing can bring our boy home' says mum of man killed in 2015 explosion

Jessica Mutch 

1 NEWS Reporter

The manager of a South Auckland company has been sentenced to four and a half months of home detention and ordered to pay more $400,000, including $110,000 to the victim's family, after a huge explosion killed a man in 2015. 

The manager of the South Auckland company was today sentenced to home detention and fined following Jamey Bowring's death in 2015.
Source: 1 NEWS

Twenty-four-year-old Jamey Bowring was killed when a tank at Salters Cartage Limited in Wiri exploded and threw him 130 metres. 

His family and friends were in the public gallery and wiped away tears as the judge spoke. 

The mother of Jamey Bowring, Sarah Fergusson, says she's glad it's over and has talked emotionally about her "cheeky" son.  

"We're really grateful that this process is over and the truth has prevailed," she said. 

The owner of a South Auckland waste company has been sentenced after Jamey Bowring was killed in a massive explosion.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We're very thankful for all the people who worked very hard on this case but nothing can bring our boy home."

Ronald Salter, founder of Salter Cartage Limited, was in Manukau District Court to hear the sentence. 

The company specialises in waste disposal and has been running since 1980.  

