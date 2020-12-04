TODAY |

'Not truthful' — Kiwi pilot linked to Taiwan's first Covid-19 cluster since April fined $15k

Source:  1 NEWS

A New Zealand pilot linked to a Covid-19 cluster in Taiwan has been fined more than $15,000 after allegations he failed to be truthful about his recent contact and travel history.

Covid-19 test. Source: istock.com

The pilot, who works for Taiwanese international airline EVA Air, was fined NT300,000 (NZ$15,135) after "not being truthful about his recent contact and travel history", Taiwan News reports.

The recent cluster marks the first case of community transmission in Taiwan since April. The nation has been widely regarded as having one of the best pandemic responses in the world. 

The 60-year-old Kiwi became ill with Covid-19 following a flight to the US in early December. He then "travelled around northern Taiwan while infectious".

Taiwan Covid-19 cluster linked to New Zealand pilot - reports

He then infected a woman in her 30s in Taiwan, ending the island nation's eight-month run of no locally transmitted cases.

According to local media reports, Taiwan’s health department has since identified 89 close contacts to the pilot and has begun testing them for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health told 1 NEWS yesterday it has not been contacted by Taiwanese authorities about the case.

